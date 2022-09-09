Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Moors & Cabot Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,534 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.1% of Moors & Cabot Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $18,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,717,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Alphabet by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 21,839 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $63,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,313 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 640 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,854,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. BNP Paribas downgraded Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Alphabet from $155.50 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.41.

Insider Activity

Alphabet Stock Down 1.0 %

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $2,402,914.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,608 shares in the company, valued at $3,484,117.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total transaction of $4,114,981.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,484 shares in the company, valued at $2,185,733. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $2,402,914.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,484,117.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,036 shares of company stock worth $15,564,998. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $108.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $113.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.79. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.88 and a twelve month high of $151.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $27.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

