Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.

Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,169 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 5.4% of Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 536,206.4% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 589,827 shares in the last quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 491 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. 1.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $91,003.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,192 shares in the company, valued at $2,582,754.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total transaction of $32,242.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,013. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $91,003.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,582,754.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,036 shares of company stock worth $15,564,998 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho cut their price target on Alphabet from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on Alphabet to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.41.

GOOGL stock opened at $108.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.88 and a twelve month high of $151.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $113.66 and a 200-day moving average of $119.79.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $27.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

