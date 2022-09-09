Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by RMR Wealth Builders

RMR Wealth Builders grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 105.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 468 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the quarter. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 180 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust now owns 94 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total transaction of $32,682.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,558.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $2,402,914.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,608 shares in the company, valued at $3,484,117.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total transaction of $32,682.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,558.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,036 shares of company stock worth $15,564,998. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $187.50 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $132.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.41.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $108.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.88 and a 1-year high of $151.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $113.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.79.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $27.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

