Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Liontrust Investment Partners LLP

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 171,802 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 6.2% of Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $477,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,477,662,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 699,790.2% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,703,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 4,702,590 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 536,206.4% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 589,827 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,214,138,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,292,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,640,190,000 after acquiring an additional 283,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on Alphabet from $132.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Alphabet from $155.50 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $155.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Alphabet from $153.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.41.

Insider Activity

Alphabet Stock Down 1.0 %

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,799 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total value of $4,114,981.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,185,733. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,575.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total value of $4,114,981.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,185,733. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,036 shares of company stock valued at $15,564,998. 11.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $108.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $113.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.79. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.88 and a 12-month high of $151.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $27.26 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

