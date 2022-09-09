Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC reduced its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 38.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 339,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216,567 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $17,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 285,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,914,000 after buying an additional 17,409 shares during the period. Barings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $396,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 404,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,248,000 after buying an additional 6,324 shares during the period. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after buying an additional 2,603 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Altria Group by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 48,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 12,519 shares during the last quarter. 59.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays downgraded Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Altria Group Price Performance

NYSE:MO opened at $45.15 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.00 and a 12-month high of $57.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.09.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 488.86% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.33%. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 371.13%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

