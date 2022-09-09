Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Strategy Capital LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Strategy Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,956 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 14.6% of Strategy Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Strategy Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $120,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $17,945,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $27,865,000. Saltoro Capital LP boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 130.0% during the fourth quarter. Saltoro Capital LP now owns 180 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Chartist Inc. CA boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Chartist Inc. CA now owns 317 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,525 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,754,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. 57.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $129.82 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.26 and a fifty-two week high of $188.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.38, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.77.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total value of $1,519,704.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,738,302.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,108 shares of company stock worth $9,736,335 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on AMZN shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $174.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Itaú Unibanco initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.61.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Recommended Stories

