Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 63,618 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,998 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.8% of Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $211,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, William Allan LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 57.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Itaú Unibanco assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $172.50 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $163.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.61.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $129.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 116.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.26 and a 52 week high of $188.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,078,069.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,078,069.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,108 shares of company stock valued at $9,736,335 over the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Stories

