Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Act Two Investors LLC

Act Two Investors LLC grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,109 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 8.0% of Act Two Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Act Two Investors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, William Allan LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $129.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.77. The company has a market cap of $1.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.26 and a 12-month high of $188.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $172.50 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total value of $1,519,704.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,738,302.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,108 shares of company stock worth $9,736,335 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.