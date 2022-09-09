Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Kempen Capital Management N.V.

Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 173.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 757 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,053,756,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,143,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 346,521.1% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,246,105 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245,457 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 413,136.4% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,508,313 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 124.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 220,530 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $718,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,660 shares in the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $129.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $127.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.26 and a 52-week high of $188.11.

Insider Activity

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,212,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,078,069.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,108 shares of company stock valued at $9,736,335. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Itaú Unibanco began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $163.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.61.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Stories

