Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Kings Point Capital Management

Kings Point Capital Management increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,291 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 3.2% of Kings Point Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $36,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 8,882 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,955,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 2,812 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,167,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 244.9% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 2,835 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Strategy Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Strategy Capital LLC now owns 36,956 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $120,474,000 after buying an additional 3,056 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 230,286 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $751,180,000 after buying an additional 9,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $129.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 116.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.26 and a 12 month high of $188.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $127.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.61.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,078,069.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.25, for a total transaction of $999,894.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 498,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,933,291. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,078,069.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 70,108 shares of company stock worth $9,736,335. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.