Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC cut its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 156,752 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 36,415 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.6% of Aviva PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $511,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. William Allan LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 57.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $129.82 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.26 and a 52-week high of $188.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $127.59 and a 200-day moving average of $131.77.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $187.50 to $141.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $197.50 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.61.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,108 shares of company stock worth $9,736,335 in the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

