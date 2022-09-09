Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Raised by Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,812 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 5.4% of Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lcnb Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 624 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 239 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 861 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. 57.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $129.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.38, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.26 and a 52-week high of $188.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $127.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on Amazon.com to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities started coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.61.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,078,069.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.25, for a total value of $999,894.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 498,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,933,291. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,078,069.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,108 shares of company stock valued at $9,736,335 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

