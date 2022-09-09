Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Shares Acquired by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,554,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,361 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Amcor were worth $28,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 624.1% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 402,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,560,000 after purchasing an additional 346,914 shares during the period. Barings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 54.7% in the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 183,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 64,795 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 49.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 788,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,928,000 after purchasing an additional 261,980 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 58.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 45,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 16,707 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 2.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,255,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,563,000 after purchasing an additional 255,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Price Performance

AMCR stock opened at $12.18 on Friday. Amcor plc has a 1 year low of $10.66 and a 1 year high of $13.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.77.

Amcor Announces Dividend

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Amcor had a return on equity of 27.37% and a net margin of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amcor news, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 29,762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total transaction of $375,894.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,592.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Amcor news, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 29,762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total transaction of $375,894.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,592.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eric V. Roegner sold 1,035,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total value of $13,029,709.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 278,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,501,114.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,270,470 shares of company stock valued at $15,924,562 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMCR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Macquarie lowered Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. CLSA initiated coverage on Amcor in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Amcor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Amcor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amcor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.15.

About Amcor

(Get Rating)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Featured Articles

