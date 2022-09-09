American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Given New $11.00 Price Target at Cowen

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Cowen from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

AEO has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com cut American Eagle Outfitters from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley cut American Eagle Outfitters from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.07.

American Eagle Outfitters Trading Down 8.7 %

NYSE AEO opened at $10.58 on Thursday. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12 month low of $9.94 and a 12 month high of $29.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Insider Transactions at American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.10). American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 28.05% and a net margin of 7.07%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.65 per share, with a total value of $116,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 11,932 shares of company stock valued at $139,435 over the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of American Eagle Outfitters

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,462 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

About American Eagle Outfitters

(Get Rating)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

See Also

