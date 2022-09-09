American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Price Target Cut to $13.00 by Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Telsey Advisory Group from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

AEO has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Cowen lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.07.

NYSE AEO opened at $10.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.29. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52-week low of $9.94 and a 52-week high of $29.19.

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 28.05% and a net margin of 7.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.65 per share, with a total value of $116,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 11,932 shares of company stock valued at $139,435. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 29.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 72,726 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 16,509 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 91.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,534,761 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,317 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 12.4% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,754 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 9,694 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 81,461 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

