American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at Citigroup

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. B. Riley downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.07.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Performance

NYSE AEO opened at $10.58 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.29. American Eagle Outfitters has a twelve month low of $9.94 and a twelve month high of $29.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 28.05% and a net margin of 7.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel acquired 10,000 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.65 per share, with a total value of $116,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 11,932 shares of company stock worth $139,435. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Eagle Outfitters

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 36,997 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 325,447 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $8,390,000 after purchasing an additional 4,046 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,804,365 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $45,686,000 after purchasing an additional 120,135 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 149.0% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 156,900 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after acquiring an additional 93,879 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 21,593,679 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $546,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972,630 shares during the period.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

Featured Stories

