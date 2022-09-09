American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Purchased by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,242 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,461,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,688,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,807 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in American Electric Power by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,520,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,597,000 after buying an additional 340,301 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,757,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,309,000 after acquiring an additional 386,399 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,498,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,951,000 after acquiring an additional 519,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,188,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,529,000 after acquiring an additional 811,843 shares during the period. 74.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Electric Power Stock Down 0.7 %

American Electric Power stock opened at $103.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.46. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.22 and a fifty-two week high of $105.48.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AEP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on American Electric Power to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.71.

About American Electric Power

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

