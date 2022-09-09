American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,330 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth $666,000. American Research & Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 100.0% in the first quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1,288.9% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at $32,000. 74.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AEP opened at $103.98 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.22 and a 1 year high of $105.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.34.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.30%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power to $107.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.71.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

