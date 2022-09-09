Americas Technology Acquisition (NYSEARCA:ATA) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.30

Americas Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSEARCA:ATA – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.30 and traded as high as $10.42. Americas Technology Acquisition shares last traded at $10.42, with a volume of 224 shares traded.

Americas Technology Acquisition Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.30.

Get Americas Technology Acquisition alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Americas Technology Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Karpus Management Inc. raised its stake in Americas Technology Acquisition by 122.9% during the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 72,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 40,195 shares during the last quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Americas Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $293,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Americas Technology Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $407,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Americas Technology Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC raised its stake in Americas Technology Acquisition by 458.1% during the 1st quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 649,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,673,000 after buying an additional 532,780 shares during the last quarter. 55.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Americas Technology Acquisition

Americas Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination in the technology, media, and telecommunications sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Americas Technology Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americas Technology Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.