Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $245.14.

Several research firms recently commented on AMGN. TheStreet upgraded Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Amgen in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amgen

Amgen Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 184.7% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,123 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 62,461 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,052,000 after purchasing an additional 10,585 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN opened at $245.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.53. Amgen has a 1 year low of $198.64 and a 1 year high of $258.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.06.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.25. Amgen had a return on equity of 218.34% and a net margin of 24.92%. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Amgen will post 17.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.76%.

About Amgen

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Further Reading

