Analysts Set HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) PT at GBX 650.40

HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 656.40 ($7.93).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HSBA shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 700 ($8.46) target price on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 570 ($6.89) price target on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 595 ($7.19) target price on shares of HSBC in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 560 ($6.77) to GBX 625 ($7.55) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 650 ($7.85) price target on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday.

In related news, insider Ewen Stevenson acquired 34,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 537 ($6.49) per share, with a total value of £187,230.42 ($226,232.99).

HSBC stock opened at GBX 525.50 ($6.35) on Friday. HSBC has a 12 month low of GBX 358.45 ($4.33) and a 12 month high of GBX 567.20 ($6.85). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 531.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 519.67. The company has a market cap of £104.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 923.68.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a yield of 1.44%. HSBC’s payout ratio is 44.20%.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

