Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Veeva Systems (VEEV)

9/6/2022 – Veeva Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim to $230.00.

9/6/2022 – Veeva Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. to $235.00.

9/1/2022 – Veeva Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $275.00 to $245.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/1/2022 – Veeva Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $205.00 to $225.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/1/2022 – Veeva Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $250.00 to $225.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/1/2022 – Veeva Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $267.00 to $250.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/1/2022 – Veeva Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $268.00 to $242.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/1/2022 – Veeva Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $220.00 to $185.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/1/2022 – Veeva Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $240.00 to $215.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

9/1/2022 – Veeva Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $200.00 to $185.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/1/2022 – Veeva Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $222.00 to $205.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/23/2022 – Veeva Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $195.00 to $222.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/16/2022 – Veeva Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $175.00 to $190.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/27/2022 – Veeva Systems had its “initiates” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

7/26/2022 – Veeva Systems is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock.

7/18/2022 – Veeva Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $290.00 to $275.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $174.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $209.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.94. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.04 and a fifty-two week high of $327.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.76.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 19.67%. The firm had revenue of $534.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $1,000,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 113,114 shares in the company, valued at $22,626,193.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 120.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 1,230.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

