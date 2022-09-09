Analyzing 36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR) & comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR)

36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR – Get Rating) and comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of 36Kr shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.0% of comScore shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.4% of 36Kr shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of comScore shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get 36Kr alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares 36Kr and comScore’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 36Kr $49.71 million 0.79 -$13.88 million $0.10 9.93 comScore $367.01 million 0.55 -$50.04 million ($0.27) -8.15

Analyst Ratings

36Kr has higher earnings, but lower revenue than comScore. comScore is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than 36Kr, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for 36Kr and comScore, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 36Kr 0 0 0 0 N/A comScore 0 0 0 0 N/A

comScore has a consensus price target of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 59.09%. Given comScore’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe comScore is more favorable than 36Kr.

Risk and Volatility

36Kr has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, comScore has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares 36Kr and comScore’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 36Kr 7.68% 7.92% 5.10% comScore -2.53% -4.53% -1.46%

Summary

36Kr beats comScore on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 36Kr

(Get Rating)

36Kr Holdings Inc. provides content and business services in the People's Republic of China. It creates and distributes various content, including insightful reports on companies and timely market updates, as well as editorials and commentaries in various industries, such as technology, consumer and retail, and healthcare. The company's business services include online advertising services; enterprise value-added services, such as integrated marketing, advertisement agent, offline events, and consulting services; and subscription services to individuals, institutional investors, and enterprises. 36Kr Holdings Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About comScore

(Get Rating)

comScore, Inc. operates as an information and analytics company that measures advertising, consumer behavior, and audiences across media platforms in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Canada, and internationally. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle; TV Essentials that combines TV viewing information with marketing segmentation and consumer databases; and StationView Essentials to understand consumer viewing patterns and characteristics. Its ratings and planning products and services also comprises Cross-Platform solutions, including Comscore Campaign Ratings for verification of mobile and desktop video campaigns; OnDemand Essentials that provides transactional tracking and reporting; validated Campaign Essentials, which validates whether digital ad impressions are visible to humans, identifies those that are fraudulent, and verifies that ads are shown in brand safe content and delivered to the right audience targets; and Total Home Panel Suite, which capture OTT, connected TV, and IOT device usage and content consumption. In addition, the company offers analytics and optimization products and services that provide solutions for planning, optimization, and evaluation of advertising campaigns and brand protection. Further, it provides movies reporting and analytics products and services to measure movie viewership and box office results by capturing movie ticket sales in real time or near real time. The company serves digital publishers, television networks, movie studios, content owners, brand advertisers, agencies, and technology providers. comScore, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for 36Kr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 36Kr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.