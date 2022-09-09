Analyzing BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (LND) & Its Peers

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Get Rating) is one of 32 publicly-traded companies in the “Agricultural production – crops” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get BrasilAgro - Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas $378.21 million $58.96 million 5.00 BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Competitors $1.63 billion $90.75 million 4.18

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Profitability

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas pays an annual dividend of $0.78 per share and has a dividend yield of 14.1%. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas pays out 70.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Agricultural production – crops” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.1% and pay out 45.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas 26.23% 22.31% 15.04% BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Competitors -181.06% -13.90% -9.53%

Risk & Volatility

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas’ rivals have a beta of -28.78, indicating that their average stock price is 2,978% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

32.7% of shares of all “Agricultural production – crops” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.1% of shares of all “Agricultural production – crops” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas 0 0 0 0 N/A BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Competitors 35 127 418 23 2.71

As a group, “Agricultural production – crops” companies have a potential upside of 83.76%. Given BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and sale of rural properties suitable for agricultural activities in Brazil. The company operates through six segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, Cattle Raising, Cotton, and Other. It is involved in the cultivation of soybean, corn, sorghum, and cotton, as well as sugarcane; and production and sale of beef calves after weaning. The company has 17 farms in 6 Brazilian states and 1 farm in Paraguay with a total area of 223,551 hectares of own lands and 51,747 hectares of leased lands. It also imports and exports agricultural products and inputs; purchases, sells, and/or rents properties, land, buildings, and real estate in rural and/or urban areas; provides real estate brokerage services; and manages third-party assets. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for BrasilAgro - Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrasilAgro - Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.