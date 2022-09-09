Analyzing Velocity Acquisition (NASDAQ:VELO) and Onion Global (NYSE:OG)

Velocity Acquisition (NASDAQ:VELO – Get Rating) and Onion Global (NYSE:OG – Get Rating) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Velocity Acquisition and Onion Global, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Velocity Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Onion Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Risk and Volatility

73.6% of Velocity Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.5% of Onion Global shares are held by institutional investors. 50.9% of Onion Global shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Velocity Acquisition has a beta of 0.02, indicating that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Onion Global has a beta of -4.94, indicating that its stock price is 594% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Velocity Acquisition and Onion Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Velocity Acquisition N/A -67.02% 3.81% Onion Global -13.93% -40.10% -22.30%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Velocity Acquisition and Onion Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Velocity Acquisition N/A N/A $10.20 million N/A N/A Onion Global $401.23 million 0.15 -$55.90 million N/A N/A

Velocity Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Onion Global.

Summary

Velocity Acquisition beats Onion Global on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Velocity Acquisition

Velocity Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in digital transformation businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

About Onion Global

Onion Global Limited operates a platform that incubates, markets, and distributes fashionable and future brands in China and internationally. Its platform comprises brand partners that offer various categories of lifestyle products, including beauty products, maternal and baby products, food and beverages, fast fashion, and wellness products. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

