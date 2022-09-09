Anglo Asian Mining (LON:AAZ) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $92.05

Anglo Asian Mining PLC (LON:AAZ – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 92.05 ($1.11) and traded as low as GBX 67.55 ($0.82). Anglo Asian Mining shares last traded at GBX 68.50 ($0.83), with a volume of 134,693 shares trading hands.

Anglo Asian Mining Stock Down 4.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market cap of £78.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,370.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 86.11 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 92.05.

About Anglo Asian Mining

(Get Rating)

Anglo Asian Mining PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of gold, copper, silver, and precious metal properties in Azerbaijan. The company has a 2,500 square kilometers portfolio of gold, silver, and copper properties in western Azerbaijan. Its principal property is the Gedabek mine located in Azerbaijan.

