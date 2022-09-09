APA (NYSE:APA) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of APA (NYSE:APA – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.
APA Price Performance
NYSE APA opened at $36.93 on Friday. APA has a one year low of $18.52 and a one year high of $51.95.
APA Company Profile
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on APA (APA)
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
- Are These Green Energy Companies Right For Your Portfolio?
- When Will the Hangover Finally Be Over for Seagate Technology?
- Does Enphase Energy Have the Juice to Keep Powering Higher?
- The One Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stock To Rule Them All
Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.