Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Karlinski Andrew C’s 9th Largest Position

Karlinski Andrew C grew its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,150 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 2.9% of Karlinski Andrew C’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Karlinski Andrew C’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,228,507,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 30,391.8% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,075,085 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $149,333,000 after purchasing an additional 25,989,570 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,115,246 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $112,422,274,000 after purchasing an additional 10,951,705 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,060,708 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,407,910,000 after purchasing an additional 8,230,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,549,427 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,247,094,000 after purchasing an additional 8,154,171 shares during the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. set a $175.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Apple in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.31.

Apple Stock Down 1.0 %

AAPL stock opened at $154.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.04 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $158.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The firm had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

