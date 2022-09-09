Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV

Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,406 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 3.1% of Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Apple by 145.8% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 643,206 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $114,214,000 after buying an additional 381,507 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 148,997 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $26,457,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,194,090 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,455,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,925 shares in the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,831,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 119,682 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $21,252,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $154.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.23. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.04 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $158.10 and a 200-day moving average of $156.42.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.97 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.18%.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Apple from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.31.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

