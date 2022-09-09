Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Lessened by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,741,285 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,340,477 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 1.1% of Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Apple were worth $827,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,228,507,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 30,391.8% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,075,085 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $149,333,000 after buying an additional 25,989,570 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Apple by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,115,246 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $112,422,274,000 after buying an additional 10,951,705 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Apple by 13.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,060,708 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,407,910,000 after buying an additional 8,230,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Apple by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,549,427 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,247,094,000 after buying an additional 8,154,171 shares during the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $154.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $158.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.42. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.04 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The company had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price target on Apple in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on Apple in a report on Tuesday. Itaú Unibanco assumed coverage on Apple in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on Apple from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Apple from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.31.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

See Also

