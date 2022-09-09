Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Fiduciary Group LLC

Fiduciary Group LLC reduced its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 247,433 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 5,670 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 4.8% of Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $36,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 5,525.0% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in Apple by 21.7% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 363.6% during the first quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 29.1% in the first quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 421 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at $70,411,823.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $154.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $158.10 and its 200 day moving average is $156.42. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.04 and a 12-month high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.97 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on AAPL. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.31.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.