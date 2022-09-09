Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Coverage Initiated at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $174.00 target price on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Fundamental Research set a $177.07 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays set a $169.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $181.31.

AAPL opened at $154.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $158.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.42. Apple has a twelve month low of $129.04 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.23.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The firm had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.18%.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,362,241.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elk River Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 167,122 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $29,181,000 after buying an additional 54,989 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its stake in Apple by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 47,546 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,302,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Apple in the 1st quarter worth about $171,000. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,282,000. Finally, Chico Wealth RIA purchased a new position in Apple during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,794,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

