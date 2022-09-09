Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Earns Neutral Rating from The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a $139.00 price target on the iPhone maker’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a $185.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Loop Capital cut their price target on Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Apple from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on Apple in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an underperform rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $181.31.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $154.46 on Thursday. Apple has a one year low of $129.04 and a one year high of $182.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $158.10 and a 200 day moving average of $156.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.97 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.18%.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $25,228,507,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 30,391.8% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,075,085 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $149,333,000 after buying an additional 25,989,570 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Apple by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,115,246 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $112,422,274,000 after buying an additional 10,951,705 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Apple by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 123,534,393 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,889,649,000 after buying an additional 9,411,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Apple by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 38,903,911 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,793,041,000 after buying an additional 9,354,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

