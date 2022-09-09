Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given a $169.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a $169.00 price objective on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AAPL. Fundamental Research set a $177.07 price target on Apple and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $139.00 price target on Apple in a report on Friday, July 29th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Apple from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Apple from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $201.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $181.31.

Apple Stock Down 1.0 %

AAPL opened at $154.46 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86. Apple has a one year low of $129.04 and a one year high of $182.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.23.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The business had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Apple will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Apple

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Apple by 145.8% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 643,206 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $114,214,000 after purchasing an additional 381,507 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Apple by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 148,997 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $26,457,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Apple by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,194,090 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,455,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,925 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $13,831,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apple by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 119,682 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $21,252,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

