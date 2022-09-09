Arcontech Group (LON:ARC) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $77.90

Arcontech Group plc (LON:ARC – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 77.90 ($0.94) and traded as high as GBX 79 ($0.95). Arcontech Group shares last traded at GBX 79 ($0.95), with a volume of 1,000 shares changing hands.

Arcontech Group Stock Up 1.9 %

The company has a market cap of £10.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,128.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 76.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 77.90.

Insider Activity at Arcontech Group

In other news, insider Matthew Jeffs purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 74 ($0.89) per share, with a total value of £7,400 ($8,941.52).

About Arcontech Group

Arcontech Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells proprietary software in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. Its products include CityVision, a market data platform for real-time data reception, transformation, and publishing; CityVision Multi Vendor Contribution System, which enables the user to contribute data automatically and simultaneously to various destinations; and CityVision Cache, a real-time data repository.

