Arianne Phosphate (CVE:DAN) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.55

Shares of Arianne Phosphate Inc. (CVE:DAN – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.55 and traded as low as C$0.42. Arianne Phosphate shares last traded at C$0.42, with a volume of 90,048 shares.

Arianne Phosphate Stock Down 1.2 %

The company has a market cap of C$79.82 million and a PE ratio of -13.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.46 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.23.

About Arianne Phosphate

(Get Rating)

Arianne Phosphate Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada. It primarily focuses on developing Lac à Paul phosphate rock project located in the Saguenay-Lac St-Jean area, Quebec. The company was formerly known as Arianne Resources Inc and changed its name to Arianne Phosphate Inc in June 2013.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arianne Phosphate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arianne Phosphate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.