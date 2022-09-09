Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ANET. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.40.
Arista Networks Trading Up 2.1 %
NYSE ANET opened at $122.78 on Friday. Arista Networks has a 12-month low of $85.18 and a 12-month high of $148.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.33.
Insider Activity at Arista Networks
In other news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 6,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.70, for a total transaction of $617,382.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,789,676.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 6,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.70, for a total value of $617,382.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 105,606 shares in the company, valued at $9,789,676.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 3,085 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.04, for a total value of $388,833.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,845.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 246,229 shares of company stock worth $29,995,331. 19.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 335.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 10,440 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Arista Networks by 217.9% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,304 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 237.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 541,454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,835,000 after acquiring an additional 381,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Arista Networks by 559.4% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 67,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,762,000 after acquiring an additional 57,614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.82% of the company’s stock.
About Arista Networks
Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arista Networks (ANET)
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
- When Will the Hangover Finally Be Over for Seagate Technology?
- Are These Green Energy Companies Right For Your Portfolio?
- Does Enphase Energy Have the Juice to Keep Powering Higher?
- The One Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stock To Rule Them All
Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.