Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ANET. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.40.

Arista Networks Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE ANET opened at $122.78 on Friday. Arista Networks has a 12-month low of $85.18 and a 12-month high of $148.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.33.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.66 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 29.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arista Networks will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 6,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.70, for a total transaction of $617,382.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,789,676.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 6,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.70, for a total value of $617,382.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 105,606 shares in the company, valued at $9,789,676.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 3,085 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.04, for a total value of $388,833.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,845.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 246,229 shares of company stock worth $29,995,331. 19.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 335.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 10,440 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Arista Networks by 217.9% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,304 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 237.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 541,454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,835,000 after acquiring an additional 381,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Arista Networks by 559.4% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 67,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,762,000 after acquiring an additional 57,614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

See Also

