Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

ANET has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Arista Networks from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $156.40.

Shares of ANET stock opened at $122.78 on Friday. Arista Networks has a one year low of $85.18 and a one year high of $148.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.78. The company has a market capitalization of $37.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.87, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.33.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.66 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 29.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John F. Mccool sold 3,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.04, for a total value of $388,833.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,845.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider John F. Mccool sold 3,085 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.04, for a total transaction of $388,833.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,845.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 6,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.70, for a total value of $617,382.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 105,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,789,676.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 246,229 shares of company stock valued at $29,995,331 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1.8% during the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 84,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,969,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Arista Networks by 121.3% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 12,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 69,399 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the second quarter valued at about $240,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 20.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 5.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,867,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,058,000 after purchasing an additional 101,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

