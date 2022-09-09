Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $12.34

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$12.34 and traded as low as C$10.77. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit shares last traded at C$10.84, with a volume of 177,699 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AX.UN shares. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Monday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$13.31.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Trading Down 1.0 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$11.40 and its 200-day moving average is C$12.34. The firm has a market cap of C$1.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.26, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Company Profile

In related news, Director Salim Manji purchased 10,000 shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$11.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$116,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,315,475 shares in the company, valued at C$26,975,283.75. Insiders have purchased a total of 16,510 shares of company stock worth $193,536 in the last 90 days.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

