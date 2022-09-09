Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $12.34

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$12.34 and traded as low as C$10.77. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit shares last traded at C$10.84, with a volume of 177,699 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AX.UN shares. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Monday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$13.31.
Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Trading Down 1.0 %
The company’s 50-day moving average is C$11.40 and its 200-day moving average is C$12.34. The firm has a market cap of C$1.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.26, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.64.
Insider Buying and Selling
Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Company Profile
Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.
See Also
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
- Are These Green Energy Companies Right For Your Portfolio?
- When Will the Hangover Finally Be Over for Seagate Technology?
- Does Enphase Energy Have the Juice to Keep Powering Higher?
- The One Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stock To Rule Them All
Receive News & Ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.