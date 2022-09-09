Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Given New $24.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ASAN. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Asana from $65.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Asana from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Asana from $40.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Asana to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Asana from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Asana currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.23.

Shares of NYSE ASAN opened at $23.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Asana has a 52 week low of $16.19 and a 52 week high of $145.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.63 and its 200 day moving average is $27.45. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 1.82.

Asana ( NYSE:ASAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $134.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.27 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 77.31% and a negative return on equity of 144.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Asana will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Asana news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 3,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total transaction of $58,294.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 609,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,088,823.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Asana by 265.0% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Asana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Asana by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in shares of Asana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Asana in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

