AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a £120 ($145.00) price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AZN. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 9,800 ($118.41) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group set a £101 ($122.04) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of £106.96 ($129.24).
AstraZeneca Trading Up 0.2 %
AZN opened at £105.32 ($127.26) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £163.19 billion and a PE ratio of -178.78. AstraZeneca has a twelve month low of GBX 8,029 ($97.02) and a twelve month high of £115.40 ($139.44). The company has a fifty day moving average of £109.09 and a 200-day moving average of £103.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.31.
AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend
About AstraZeneca
AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.
See Also
