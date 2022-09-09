ATAC Credit Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:JOJO) Trading Down 0.9%

ATAC Credit Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:JOJO – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.08 and last traded at $15.08. 1,661 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 3,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.22.

ATAC Credit Rotation ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.46.

Institutional Trading of ATAC Credit Rotation ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ATAC Credit Rotation ETF stock. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. grew its position in ATAC Credit Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:JOJO – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 187,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,987 shares during the period. ATAC Credit Rotation ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. owned 37.47% of ATAC Credit Rotation ETF worth $3,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

See Also

