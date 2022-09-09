ATAC US Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:RORO) Trading Down 1%

ATAC US Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:RORO – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.61 and last traded at $13.61. Approximately 83 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 13,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.76.

ATAC US Rotation ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ATAC US Rotation ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ATAC US Rotation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $325,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of ATAC US Rotation ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 34,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ATAC US Rotation ETF by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 13,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centric Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of ATAC US Rotation ETF by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 146,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 24,937 shares during the last quarter.

