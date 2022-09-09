Atento (NYSE:ATTO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atento (NYSE:ATTO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ATTO. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of Atento from $32.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet cut Atento from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Atento from $28.00 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Get Atento alerts:

Atento Stock Performance

Shares of ATTO stock opened at $4.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $74.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.00. Atento has a one year low of $4.99 and a one year high of $32.00.

Institutional Trading of Atento

Atento ( NYSE:ATTO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $363.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.14 million. Atento had a negative return on equity of 132.40% and a negative net margin of 9.75%. As a group, research analysts predict that Atento will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATTO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atento by 6.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atento by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Atento in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atento by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC now owns 303,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 22,064 shares during the period. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Atento by 548.6% during the first quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after buying an additional 103,330 shares in the last quarter. 51.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atento Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, technical support, collections, and back office.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atento Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atento and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.