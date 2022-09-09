Atika Capital Management LLC Acquires 9,000 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Atika Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 112.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 4.7% of Atika Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Atika Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $55,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, William Allan LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $163.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on Amazon.com to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.61.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,078,069.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 70,108 shares of company stock worth $9,736,335 over the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $129.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $127.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.77. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.26 and a 12 month high of $188.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.38, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

