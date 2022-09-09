Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $12.54

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.54 and traded as low as $9.93. Atlas Copco shares last traded at $10.17, with a volume of 720,308 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Atlas Copco from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Atlas Copco in a report on Friday, June 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $141.10 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.74.

The stock has a market capitalization of $49.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.54.

Atlas Copco ( OTCMKTS:ATLKY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Atlas Copco had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 16.85%. On average, research analysts forecast that Atlas Copco AB will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

