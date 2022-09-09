AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 145.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 52,325 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,032 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 16,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Berry Street Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in AT&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,723,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 211,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,006,000 after purchasing an additional 6,117 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of AT&T by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 764,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,066,000 after purchasing an additional 97,582 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Hawaii lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 66,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE T opened at $16.77 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.62 and a 12 month high of $21.53. The company has a market capitalization of $119.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.17, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T has been the subject of several analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Tigress Financial decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Cowen cut their price target on AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on AT&T to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.78.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.