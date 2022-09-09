Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $266.20.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADSK. KeyCorp upped their price target on Autodesk from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Autodesk from $255.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on Autodesk from $263.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Autodesk from $258.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $440.00 to $335.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Autodesk stock opened at $209.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $203.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.29 billion, a PE ratio of 82.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Autodesk has a one year low of $163.20 and a one year high of $335.48.

Insider Activity at Autodesk

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.08. Autodesk had a return on equity of 88.57% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $58,019.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,721.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $7,109,294.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,922,370.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $58,019.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,721.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Autodesk

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1,136.4% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Autodesk by 342.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Autodesk by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 156 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. 86.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

