Aviva PLC Acquires 13,131 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 324,402 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,131 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $15,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXC. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Exelon by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 153,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,313,000 after purchasing an additional 25,284 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Exelon by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Exelon by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 248,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,534,000 after acquiring an additional 80,702 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Exelon by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon Stock Up 0.6 %

Exelon stock opened at $45.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.27. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.93 and a fifty-two week high of $50.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Exelon Increases Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). Exelon had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.338 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 49.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXC has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.23.

Exelon Profile

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.