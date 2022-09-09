Aviva PLC Acquires 421 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 145,687 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $13,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Cerner by 407.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,499,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,219,392 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cerner during the fourth quarter valued at $254,636,000. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Cerner during the fourth quarter valued at $108,658,000. Omni Event Management Ltd grew its holdings in Cerner by 381.2% during the first quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd now owns 1,329,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,296 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Cerner during the fourth quarter valued at $83,992,000. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cerner alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cerner in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.20.

Cerner Stock Performance

Cerner Company Profile

NASDAQ:CERN opened at $94.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.29. Cerner Co. has a 1 year low of $69.08 and a 1 year high of $95.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

(Get Rating)

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.